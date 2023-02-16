News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

M6 traffic delays after police incident blocks motorway between Preston and Lancaster

Police are dealing with an ongoing incident on the M6 which has blocked the motorway between Preston and Lancaster.

By Matthew Calderbank
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 11:13am

Two of three lanes are blocked and long queues are building southbound while police deal with an active incident near Forton Services this morning (Thursday, February 16).

It has been ongoing since 9.55am and has blocked part of the carriageway between southbound junctions 33 (A6, Lancaster South / Garstang) and 32 (M55, Broughton Interchange).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police have not released details on the incident at this stage, but it’s believed they are dealing with a crash.

Police are dealing with an ongoing incident on the M6 which has blocked the motorway between Preston and Lancaster
Most Popular

National Highways say there are currently delays of around 40 minutes and normal traffic conditions are expected to resume by 1pm.

Updates to follow...

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The M6 southbound is blocked between junctions 33 (A6, Lancaster South / Garstang) to 32 (M55, Broughton Interchange) due to an incident this morning (Thursday, February 16)
PrestonLancashire PoliceLancasterM55Garstang