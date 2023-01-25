National Highways will shut sections to allow contractors to erect new gantries for electronic signs.

In all 65 new gantries will be installed between Junction 23 (Haydock) and Junction 26 (Orrell). Ten of the new strictures are "super-span" providing overhead signs across both carriageways.

The work, which began earlier this month with the installation of some smaller gantries on the section, will also include new safety barriers, completing drainage and finishing resurfacing of the new lane one in both the northbound and southbound carriageways

Smaller gantries have already been erected on sections like Junction 26 (Image: National Highways).

To allow the larger gantries to be installed safely the northbound M6 between Junction 23 and Junction 26 will be closed from 9pm to 6am on Monday of next week (30 January) and again on Wednesday and Thursday nights (1 and 2 February).

Southbound carriageway closures between Junction 26 and Junction 23 – again from 9pm to 6am each night - will be taking place on Tuesday and Friday (31 January and 3 February). The southbound carriageway will also be closed overnight on Saturday 4 February, but from 9pm to 7am the following morning (Sunday 5 February). Further overnight carriageway closures will be taking place in mid-February.