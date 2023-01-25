M6 to be closed overnight next week for major upgrade south of Preston
The M6 motorway will be closed overnight south of Preston next week for major works to upgrade the section between Wigan and Warrington.
National Highways will shut sections to allow contractors to erect new gantries for electronic signs.
In all 65 new gantries will be installed between Junction 23 (Haydock) and Junction 26 (Orrell). Ten of the new strictures are "super-span" providing overhead signs across both carriageways.
The work, which began earlier this month with the installation of some smaller gantries on the section, will also include new safety barriers, completing drainage and finishing resurfacing of the new lane one in both the northbound and southbound carriageways
To allow the larger gantries to be installed safely the northbound M6 between Junction 23 and Junction 26 will be closed from 9pm to 6am on Monday of next week (30 January) and again on Wednesday and Thursday nights (1 and 2 February).
Southbound carriageway closures between Junction 26 and Junction 23 – again from 9pm to 6am each night - will be taking place on Tuesday and Friday (31 January and 3 February). The southbound carriageway will also be closed overnight on Saturday 4 February, but from 9pm to 7am the following morning (Sunday 5 February). Further overnight carriageway closures will be taking place in mid-February.
Clearly-signed diversions will be in place running west of the M6 using the A580, A570 and M58. Drivers are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys. Live traffic information is available at www.trafficengland.com or from National Highways’ 24-7 customer contact centre at 0300 123 5000. Updates will also be posted to @HighwaysNWest – National Highways’ regional Twitter feed.