M6 southbound link at Bamber Bridge Interchange has reopened after a collision
Traffic news coming from Bamber Bridge this evening.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 7:22 pm
Updated
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 8:04 pm
The M6 southbound link to the M65 eastbound at Bamber Bridge Interchange has now reopened, after being closed due to a collision.
The Bamber Bridge Interchange is junction 29 of the M6 and junction 1 of the M65, and the affected link is also known as the fast slip road from the A6 roundabout.
At 7:02pm tonight (Thursday 23), Highways England confirmed the road was closed, and that traffic officers were at the scene, whilst recovery were on their way to assist.
At 7:42pm they then announced it had been reopened.