M6 southbound link at Bamber Bridge Interchange has reopened after a collision

There was a collision on the fast slip road from the A6 roundabout this evening.

The M6 southbound link to the M65 eastbound at Bamber Bridge Interchange has now reopened, after being closed due to a collision.

The Bamber Bridge Interchange is junction 29 of the M6 and junction 1 of the M65, and the affected link is also known as the fast slip road from the A6 roundabout.

At 7:02pm tonight (Thursday 23), Highways England confirmed the road was closed, and that traffic officers were at the scene, whilst recovery were on their way to assist.