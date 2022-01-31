M6 slip road closed after crash in Lostock Hall
The M6 slip road at junction 29 in Lostock Hall is closed after a crash this morning (Monday, January 31).
The southbound entry slip road at J29 M65 was shut after the crash at around 7am and remains closed whilst the drivers await recovery.
Traffic is now unable to join the M6 heading south from this junction.
Highways England said it expects the junction to remain closed until around 8am.
More to follow...
