M6 reopens with 6 miles of congestion after serious crash near Lancaster

Emergency services have completed their work at the scene after the crash, which happened at around 4.15am.

The motorway was closed northbound, between junctions 33 (Galgate, Lancaster South, A6) and 34 (Heysham, Morecambe), until around 8.10am.

Details on any casualties has not been provided at this stage, but Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for an update.

National Highways say there is still around 6 miles of congestion on the re-opened motorway, causing delays of around 30 minutes.

A Highways spokesman said: "Please be aware that this earlier M6 northbound incident between J33 to J34 is causing delays of 30 minutes above normal journey time for this time of day.

"There is approximately 6 miles of congestion on approach. Please allow time for the delays to ease."