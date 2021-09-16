M6 reopened after car catches on fire near Galgate junction 33

The caught fire on the hard shoulder of the M6 southbound near junction 33.

Two fire engines from Preston and Fulwood rushed to the scene on the southbound carriageway at around 2.05pm today (September 16).

One lane was closed while crews extinguished a car that had caught fire on the hard shoulder near junction 33 (Hampson Green Interchange).

The M6 has been reopened following the earlier car fire near junction 33

Firefighters equipped with one breathing apparatus used two hose reels to douse the flames.