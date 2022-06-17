The northbound carriageway was closed between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 33 (Hampson Green) at approximately 2:30am on Friday (June 17).

National Highways said the closure caused delays of up to 90 minutes, with eight miles of congestion, after a lorry carrying diesel overturned.

Police confirmed the driver of the overturned lorry was not injured.

The road was shut for almost 15 hours – reopening at around 5.15pm – while recovery work took place and the road surface was inspected for damage.

“Thank you for your patience today while the lorry was recovered from the scene,” a spokesman for Lancashire police said.

30-minute delays and five miles of congestion remained in the area after the carriageway was reopened.

The scene of the crash was just north of junction 32 in the Barton area of Preston, about half-a-mile from Barton Lane.

Motorists affected by the closure were advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their journeys.

