M6 Live: Latest updates after lorry crashes closes M6 between Leyland and Standish

Highways say lane three of the southbound M6 might be reopened once the lorry has been righted, to reduce disruption on the local road network.

But lanes 1 and 2 are expected to remain closed until later this afternoon, and possibly into the early evening.

Drivers are still being advised to make use of the alternative motorway routes via the M61 from junction 30 or M65 from junction 29.

Drivers can also use a local diversion route between junction 28 and junction 27 following the hollow black square symbol along the A49.