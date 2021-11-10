M6 Live: Latest updates after lorry crashes and overturns on M6 near Leyland
A lorry has crashed on the M6 between Leyland and Standish this morning (Wednesday, November 10).
Lane one (Of three) is currently closed and there is heavy traffic on the southbound M6 between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish).
The accident involves a lorry which has “come off the road” and overturned near Charnock Richard Services at around 8.50am.
Police, ambulance and fire crews are at the scene.
We will be bringing you all the latest updates in our live blog below...
M6 Live: Latest updates after lorry overturns on motorway near Leyland
Last updated: Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 09:39
- Lane closure in place with recovery efforts ongoing
- Lorry “came off motorway” between Leyland (J28) and Standish (27)
Lorry crashes and “comes off motorway” near Leyland
A lorry has crashed on the M6 between Leyland and Standish this morning (Wednesday, November 10).
Lane one (Of three) is currently closed and there is heavy traffic on the southbound M6 between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish).
The accident involves a lorry which has “come off the road” and overturned. Traffic officers and maintenance crews are at the scene.
Lancashire Police has been approached for details on any casualties.
National Highways has warned of delays for southbound traffic whilst the lorry is recovered.
It said the scene is expected to be clear by 10.30am.
Pictures from the scene
This is the scene on the M6 southbound where the lorry crashed and “came off the motorway” this morning.
Police statement on M6 lorry crash
A police spokesman said: “We were made aware by Highways at about 8.50am that a lorry had shed its load on the M6 just after Charnock Richard services.
“We attended with paramedics. It isn’t clear as yet whether the driver has been taken to hospital or just checked over at scene.
“It looks like a lane one closure is in place.”