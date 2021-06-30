M6 lanes reopen after "vital wear and tear repairs" between junctions 32 and 33

Large sections of both the northbound and southbound carriageways along the 13-mile section of the motorway, between junction 32 and junction 33, are being resurfaced in the 14-week, £3.25 million project which started on Monday (June 28)

All lanes are now open and traffic has returned to normal following the lane closures on the northbound M6 between J32 (M55, Broughton Interchange) and J33 (A6 Preston Lancaster Road,Garstang).

Traffic England said lanes one and two (Of three) had been closed for around 30 minutes whilst "vital wear and tear repairs" took place.

The agency said further repairs are likely to take place along the M6 in Lancashire this week.

The scheme will be delivered in two phases – along the northbound carriageway up to Sunday, July 18 and the southbound carriageway between Monday, July 19 and Wednesday, September 22.

No work will be taking place over the late summer bank holiday at the end of August.

Highways England project manager Frank Jamieson said: "We’re very conscious we are heading into a ‘staycation summer’ so we’ll only be working overnight, keeping lanes open and carriageway closures to a minimum.

"By combining different types of work along different sections of the motorway into one single project we’ll also save around £200,000 on the cost of the scheme. That’s money we can put into other repairs or improvements."

The agency added that the resurfacing will be done with new lower-noise materials. Other work such as repairing or replacing bridge expansion joints, installing new road studs and ironing out carriageway ‘bumps’ will also take place.

