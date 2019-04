Have your say

Police have closed a lane on the M6 between Preston and Lancaster after a lorry burst its tyre.



Traffic officers shut lane 1 of the M6 southbound between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 32 (Broughton) to assist an engineer changing a lorry tyre on the hard shoulder.

The lane closure has been causing minor delays to rush hour commuters, but traffic continues to move freely.

Highways England said it expects normal traffic conditions to return between 8.45am and 9am.