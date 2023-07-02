There are currently delays of more than 90 minutes after the incident just after 7am which saw the HGV collide with the central reservation and turn onto its side. A large quantity of milk and diesel spilled onto the carriageway, causing it to be closed between junctions 31 and 32. The male driver and female passenger were injured in the incident with their condition currently unknown.

Diversions routes are in place with motorists being encouraged to plan their journeys. Many people will be heading to the final night of Lytham Festival with organisers issuing a warning to those attending.

The closure currently covers the M6 in both directions between J31 and J33 northbound and J31 and J32 southbound, near Lancaster. The M6 J3a and J31 entry slips and the link road from the M55 eastbound to M6 J32 southbound are also closed.

Full diversion details after M6 Lancashire closure

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs if heading southbound

Exit the M6 J32, Blackpool onto M55.Exit the M55 J1, Broughton, take the first roundabout exit A6 Preston.At the A6/A6085 junction turn left (M6 south)Follow the A5085 to the A59 roundabout.Take the first exit and follow the A59 to M61 J31, Tickle Trout.At the roundabout take the second exit. M6 south, Birmingham.

The milk tanker is righted on the M6 near Preston after the incident early this morning

Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs if heading northbound

Exit the M6 J31, Tickle Trout.Take the first roundabout exit, Preston A59.At the next roundabout take the second exit, Blackpool (A583).At the A6 junction turn right (M6) (M55).Follow the A6 north to M55 J1 Broughton.

Road users are then advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs if heading northbound