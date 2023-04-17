News you can trust since 1886
M6 delays in Lancashire after vehicle fire near Forton motorway services

There are long delays on the M6 in Lancashire with two lanes closed after a vehicle caught fire this afternoon (Monday, April 17).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:16 BST

There are currently delays of around 35 minutes and miles of queuing traffic on the northbound carriageway between junctions 33 (A6, Lancaster South / Garstang) and 34 (Bay Gateway, Lancaster).

Lanes 1 and 2 are closed, leaving just lane 3 for traffic passing the scene near Forton Services.

National Highways are working at the scene, alongside police and fire crews, and motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

It is not clear whether anyone has been injured at this stage.

Lancashire Police have been approached for details.

Two lanes are closed with miles of queuing traffic due to a vehicle fire on the M6 Northbound from J33 (A6, Lancaster South / Garstang) to J34 (Bay Gateway, Lancaster).
