There are currently delays of around 35 minutes and miles of queuing traffic on the northbound carriageway between junctions 33 (A6, Lancaster South / Garstang) and 34 (Bay Gateway, Lancaster).

Lanes 1 and 2 are closed, leaving just lane 3 for traffic passing the scene near Forton Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways are working at the scene, alongside police and fire crews, and motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

It is not clear whether anyone has been injured at this stage.

Lancashire Police have been approached for details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad