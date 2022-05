UPDATE: All lanes have now reopened on the M6 northbound between J17 (Sandbach) and J18 (Middlewich) in Cheshire.

There is still approximately three miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times.

Three lanes remain closed, leaving just one open during Friday morning rush hour

Earlier this morning, police had to close three lanes after an early morning crash, leaving just one lane open for morning rush hour.

Road traffic cameras showed long queues of commuters and lorries, as Highways officers reported around five miles of congestion and delays of around an hour.

No details have been released at this stage about the number of vehicles involved or if any one was injured.