M6 delays after lorry breaks down in third lane

The lorry cab broke down in the third lane at around 11.30am, between junctions 21A (Croft Interchange, M62) and 21 (Woolston, Warrington), prompting police and Highways patrols to rush to the scene to help the driver.

Police say the driver was helped to safety by Highways officers and lanes two and three (of four) remain closed whilst arrangements are made to recover the lorry.

Highways say the incident has added to congestion caused by an earlier crash on Thelwall Viaduct, which carries the M6 motorway across the Manchester Ship Canal.

The agency says recovery should be completed by 12.30pm and normal traffic conditions are expected to resume shortly afterwards.