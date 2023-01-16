News you can trust since 1886
M6 crash near Thelwall Viaduct causing rush hour traffic delays

There is 15 miles of queuing traffic and long delays after an accident on the M6 near Warrington this morning (Monday, January 16).

By Matthew Calderbank
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 7:56am

Two lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway between junctions 21A (Manchester, Liverpool, M62) and 21 (Warrington, A57) after the crash on Thelwall Viaduct at around 7am.

All lanes were closed for around 10 minutes whilst the vehicles involved were moved to the hard shoulder.

All lanes have since reopened, but there is approximately 15 miles of slow moving traffic back to junction 25 at Bryn.

There is queuing traffic and two lanes closed due to an accident on the M6 at Thelwall Viaduct near Warrington this morning (Monday, January 16)
National Highways advise that the current travel time is around 50 minutes and delays are expected until around 8.30am.

There are no details on whether any motorists have been injured at this stage.

