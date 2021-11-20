M6 crash leads to four mile tailbacks near Preston
Firefighters were called to free a casualty from the wreckage of a car after a smash which caused long hold-ups on the M6 last night.
Three crews from Preston and Bamber Bridge attended the scene of the collision at just after 6pm.
The incident, involving two vehicles, blocked two lanes of the northbound carriageway near to junction 31 for Samlesbury.
One person was released from one of the vehicles and taken to the Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
It is not known if their injuries were serious.
A fire brigade spokesperson said: "Firefighters released one casualty from their vehicle, who was then conveyed to the hospital by an ambulance."
The collision caused traffic delays on the northbound carriageway for more than an hour.
At one time queues stretched back around four miles, with drivers experiencing delays of around 30 minutes to their journey.