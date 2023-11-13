News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

M6 collision sees man hit by lorry near Lancaster

A man was struck by a lorry on the M6 last night (Sunday, November 12).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 13th Nov 2023, 13:28 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 13:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The collision occurred moments after police lifted a closure on the motorway following two earlier crashes between junctions 33 and 34 near Lancaster.

The two collisions happened within a short time of one another and led to police and National Highways officers stopping traffic while emergency services worked at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said officers were preparing to lift the closure when an HGV collided with a pedestrian in the carriageway just after junction 33 – thankfully at low speed.

Most Popular
Lancashire Police said officers were preparing to lift a closure on the M6 near Lancaster when an HGV collided with a pedestrian in the carriageway just after junction 33. The man suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatmentLancashire Police said officers were preparing to lift a closure on the M6 near Lancaster when an HGV collided with a pedestrian in the carriageway just after junction 33. The man suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment
Lancashire Police said officers were preparing to lift a closure on the M6 near Lancaster when an HGV collided with a pedestrian in the carriageway just after junction 33. The man suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment

The man suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The motorway was again closed while police and ambulance crews responded to the incident.

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details on the casualty.

Related topics:LancasterHGVLancashire PoliceNational Highways