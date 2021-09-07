M6 closed with delays of around 3 hours after lorry crash in Cheshire

There are currently delays of around two-and-a-half hours in both directions and over 9 miles of queueing traffic due to the emergency closure near Holmes Chapel this afternoon.

Highways say a lorry struck a railway bridge crossing the motorway about half way between the two junctions early this morning.

Police accident investigators remain at the scene, but details on casualties have not been provided at this stage.

However, Highways have described the incident as 'serious' and say the motorway is likely to stay closed until after evening rush hour.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion route, but Highways say there is a low railway bridge on this route that HGV drivers should be aware of.

Lancashire-bound motorists are being urged to take the M62, whilst southbound drivers are advised to use the M42 and M1.

A Highways spokesman said: "This incident is causing delays of over 120 minutes above the normal travel time and 8.4 miles of congestion on approach to the northbound closure.

"The southbound carriageway has now been released after being held, however there are also 120 minutes of residual delays southbound and 9 miles of congestion.

"Please allow extra time for your journey this morning if travelling in the area and consider alternative routes where possible.

"Road users travelling northbound from further afield are advised to use the M42, M1 and the M62 if travelling to the northwest."

Diversion route

- Leave the M6 at J17

- Then turn right on to the A534 eastbound (Congleton Road)

- At the A534/A50 junction, turn left onto the A50 northbound (Newcastle road). Please note there is a low railway bridge 16'0'' (4.3m) on this route near Holmes Chapel, where a small separate diversion is in place.

- At A50/A54 junction, turn left on to the A54 westbound (Middlewich road)

- At the A54/M6 J18 roundabout, take the 3rd exit to re-join the M6 northbound.