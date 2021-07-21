M6 closed after serious crash at Croft Interchange

Highways England described the crash as 'serious' and said it involved two vehicles which have hit a central reservation barrier.

Police and and ambulance crews were called to the scene, but details on casualties is not known at this stage.

A Highways England spokesperson said: "The M6 northbound between J21a and J22 remains closed. This is to allow the carriageway to be fully swept of debris.

"The vehicles have struck the central reservation barrier and the damage will need to be assessed for safety.

"Please allow extra time for your journey and thank you for your understanding and patience."

Highways England are advising motorists to follow the hollow diamond diversion signs (see route below).

Diversion

The M6 is closed between junctions 21a (Croft Interchange) and 22 (Winwick Interchange) due to a crash this morning (Wednesday, July 21). Pic: Highways England

- Exit the M6 at J21a and join the M62 westbound at J10

- Exit the M62 westbound at J9 and take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A49 (Newton Road)

- AT the A49 (Newton Road) / A49 (Winwick Link Road) roundabout, take the third exit onto the A49 (Winwick Link Road)