Six miles of M6 traffic and long delays on M61 caused by overrunning roadworks in Preston

One lane (lane 3) is closed due to overnight repair work which has overrun on the M6 northbound between junctions 30 (M61 Interchange) and 31 in Preston.

There's over 6 miles of congestion on the M6 northbound and also 5 miles on the M61 northbound

On the M6, congestion is currently back to Charnock Richard Services, between J27 (Standish) and J28 (Leyland).

Emergency motorway repairs are causing delays on the M6 and M61 - as well as congestion in Penwortham, Walton Le Dale and Preston this morning (Tuesday, March 1)

National Highways say there are delays of around 40 minutes for those queuing in northbound traffic.

On the M61 northbound, traffic is queued back to J8 (Chorley).