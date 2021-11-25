M6 and M61 delays after van crash in Preston

A crash on the M6 in Preston led to delays for northbound drivers this morning (Thursday, November 25).

By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 8:48 am
Updated Thursday, 25th November 2021, 12:37 pm

Northbound lane 4 was closed for over an hour between junctions 29 (Lostock Hall) and 30 (Blacow Bridge Interchange) after a crash involving a van and a car at around 7.40am.

The lane reopened at 8.45am but there is still some residual congestion between junction 31 (Samlesbury Interchange, A59) and the M61 at junction 9 (Clayton Brook).

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for details on any casualties.

A crash on the M6 in Preston is causing some delays this morning (Thursday, November 25)
PrestonLancashire Police