M6 and M61 delays after van crash in Preston
A crash on the M6 in Preston led to delays for northbound drivers this morning (Thursday, November 25).
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 8:48 am
Updated
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 12:37 pm
Northbound lane 4 was closed for over an hour between junctions 29 (Lostock Hall) and 30 (Blacow Bridge Interchange) after a crash involving a van and a car at around 7.40am.
The lane reopened at 8.45am but there is still some residual congestion between junction 31 (Samlesbury Interchange, A59) and the M61 at junction 9 (Clayton Brook).
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for details on any casualties.