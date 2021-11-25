M6 and M61 delays after van crash in Preston

Northbound lane 4 was closed for over an hour between junctions 29 (Lostock Hall) and 30 (Blacow Bridge Interchange) after a crash involving a van and a car at around 7.40am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lane reopened at 8.45am but there is still some residual congestion between junction 31 (Samlesbury Interchange, A59) and the M61 at junction 9 (Clayton Brook).

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for details on any casualties.