One family filmed the incident after the cow trotted in front of their car between Preston and Kirkham at around 2.30pm.

Lancashire Police were forced to close the eastbound carriageway between junctions 4 and 3 while the cow was safely rescued from the motorway.

A video taken by the family shows the cow standing on the hatched area between a slip road and the main carriageway. It then begins trotting in front of their car near the central reservation, picking up speed, before running back acrosss lanes of oncoming traffic.

The eastbound carriage of the M55 was forced to close at around 2.50pm on Thursday (August 10) after the cow ran onto the motorway. (Picture by Victoria Jackson)

At one point, a motorist can be seen swerving to avoid hitting the cow as it casually walked across three lanes of traffic heading towards Preston.

"Please be advised the M55 Eastbound is currently closed between Junction 4 and Junction 3,” said Lancashire Police as the force warned motorists of the incident.

"The road is closed due to reports of animals on the carriageway and we anticipate this will be closed for some time. Thank you in advance for your patience.”