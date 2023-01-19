All traffic was temporarily held at around 8.05am after an eastbound accident between junctions 4 (Preston New Road) and 3 (A585 Fleetwood Road, Kirkham).

Another collision was reported soon after near the slip road at Preston New Road, causing delays for those joining the motorway at Blackpool.

Police and Highways officers have closed two lanes (1 and 2) whilst the carriageway is cleared.

National Highways warn delays are building and advise that normal traffic conditions should resume after 9.30am.

Details on casualties and injuries have not been provided at this stage.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.