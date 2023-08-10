M55 eastbound reopens near Blackpool following reports of ‘animals on carriageway’
A section of the M55 was closed near Blackpool following reports of “animals on the carriageway”.
Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Aug 2023
Updated 10th Aug 2023
The eastbound carriageway was closed between junctions 4 (Marton) and 3 (Wesham) at around 2pm on Thursday (August 10).
Police said this was due to reports of animals on the carriageway.
“We anticipate this will be closed for some time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“Thank you for your patience.”
At around 2.40pm, officers confirmed the carriageway had reopened.