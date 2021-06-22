M55 delays as police shut motorway after vehicle overturns in crash

The eastbound M55 has been shut between junctions 3 (Kirkham, A585 Fleetwood Road) and 1 (Preston) whilst police and ambulance crews work at the scene

Highways England says there are delays of around 50 minutes, with the incident expected to be cleared by 9.45am.

The agency added that one lane of traffic is likely to be released soon, but two other lanes will remain shut to allow the safe recovery of the vehicles involved in the crash.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured. North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Police have been approached for further details.

More to follow...