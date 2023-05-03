One lane is closed westbound towards Blackpool between junctions 1 (Preston) and 3 (Wesham) while emergency services respond to a multi-vehicle crash.

Three vehicles, including a delivery van, are believed to be involved in the collision. Police have not confirmed at this stage whether anyone was injured.

There are currently delays of up to 40 minutes on approach to the incident and around three miles of congestion.

One lane is closed on the westbound M55 towards Blackpool this morning (Wednesday, May 3)

It is causing tailbacks to the M6 in Preston where congestion is back to junction 31 (Samlesbury).

National Highways say the incident is expected to clear by around 10.30am.

Lancashire Police have been approached for further details.