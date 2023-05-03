News you can trust since 1886
M55 crash between Blackpool and Preston causing long delays

There are long delays on the M55 between Blackpool and Preston after a crash this morning (Wednesday, May 3).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 09:35 BST

One lane is closed westbound towards Blackpool between junctions 1 (Preston) and 3 (Wesham) while emergency services respond to a multi-vehicle crash.

Three vehicles, including a delivery van, are believed to be involved in the collision. Police have not confirmed at this stage whether anyone was injured.

There are currently delays of up to 40 minutes on approach to the incident and around three miles of congestion.

One lane is closed on the westbound M55 towards Blackpool this morning (Wednesday, May 3)One lane is closed on the westbound M55 towards Blackpool this morning (Wednesday, May 3)
It is causing tailbacks to the M6 in Preston where congestion is back to junction 31 (Samlesbury).

National Highways say the incident is expected to clear by around 10.30am.

Lancashire Police have been approached for further details.

The M55 crash is causing tailbacks onto the M6 in PrestonThe M55 crash is causing tailbacks onto the M6 in Preston
