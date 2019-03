Have your say

Traffic is slow moving on the M55 this morning after a crash between Blackpool and Kirkham.



A silver Ford Mondeo was involved in a collision between eastbound junctions 3 (Blackpool) and 3 (Kirkham) at around 7.15am.

The stricken vehicle has now been moved to the hard shoulder and all lanes have been reopened.

But traffic is still moving slowly from J4 A583 Preston New Road (Blackpool) to J3 A585 Fleetwood Road (Kirkham).

