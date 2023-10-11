Lostock Hall petrol station crash sees driver smash into SPAR store
Police and fire crews were called to the Shell petrol station at the junction of Brownedge Road and Todd Lane South where the driver collided with the glass shop front at around 9.30am.
No one was injured but the man behind the wheel was reportedly left shaken and an ambulance was called to the scene to check on him.
The SPAR was closed while emergency services attended and repairs were made to the store front. It has reopened this morning (Wednesday, October 11).
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.33am yesterday (October 10) to Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall, to a report of a road traffic collision.
"Officers attended and found that a car had collided with the front of a building at a petrol station. No one was injured.”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service added: “Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge attended the scene on Brownedge Road, there was no sign of fire and no persons were trapped.
"One person was assessed by NWAS. Firefighters made the scene safe and were in attendance for approximately four hours.”