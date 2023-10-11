News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Lostock Hall petrol station crash sees driver smash into SPAR store

A car smashed through the front entrance of a SPAR store in Lostock Hall yesterday (Tuesday, October 10).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police and fire crews were called to the Shell petrol station at the junction of Brownedge Road and Todd Lane South where the driver collided with the glass shop front at around 9.30am.

No one was injured but the man behind the wheel was reportedly left shaken and an ambulance was called to the scene to check on him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The SPAR was closed while emergency services attended and repairs were made to the store front. It has reopened this morning (Wednesday, October 11).

Police and fire crews were called to the Shell petrol station at the junction of Brownedge Road and Todd Lane South in Lostock Hall after a car collided with the SPAR shop front at around 9.30am on Wednesday, October 10Police and fire crews were called to the Shell petrol station at the junction of Brownedge Road and Todd Lane South in Lostock Hall after a car collided with the SPAR shop front at around 9.30am on Wednesday, October 10
Police and fire crews were called to the Shell petrol station at the junction of Brownedge Road and Todd Lane South in Lostock Hall after a car collided with the SPAR shop front at around 9.30am on Wednesday, October 10
Most Popular

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.33am yesterday (October 10) to Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall, to a report of a road traffic collision.

"Officers attended and found that a car had collided with the front of a building at a petrol station. No one was injured.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service added: “Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge attended the scene on Brownedge Road, there was no sign of fire and no persons were trapped.

"One person was assessed by NWAS. Firefighters made the scene safe and were in attendance for approximately four hours.”

Related topics:Police