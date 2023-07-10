News you can trust since 1886
Lostock Hall lorry crash leads to road closure on roundabout near M65 and Leyland

A lorry smashed into traffic lights before overturning on a busy roundabout near Lostock Hall.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 14:35 BST

The lorry crashed on the roundabout linking Farington Road, Stanifield Lane and Watkin Lane at around 3pm on Sunday (July 9), and part of the roundabout remains cordoned off nearly 24 hours later.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash which saw a lorry smash into traffic lights before overturning onto the pavement next to the roundabout.

Westbound Farington Road (A582) – taking traffic towards Flensburg Way – remains closed today (Monday, July 10) while Lancashire County Council make repairs to the damaged traffic lights.

Farington Road - between Lostock Hall and Leyland - has been closed since Sunday afternoon (July 9) when a lorry crashed and overturned on the roundabout. (Photo by Andrew John Waiting)Farington Road - between Lostock Hall and Leyland - has been closed since Sunday afternoon (July 9) when a lorry crashed and overturned on the roundabout. (Photo by Andrew John Waiting)
Farington Road - between Lostock Hall and Leyland - has been closed since Sunday afternoon (July 9) when a lorry crashed and overturned on the roundabout. (Photo by Andrew John Waiting)
The road is closed for around a mile from Stanifield Lane and Watkin Lane to the double roundabout at Flensburg Way and Croston Road in Farington Moss.

A mobile crane was brought to the scene on Sunday to recover the lorry while police redirected traffic through Lostock Hall.

Lancashire Police said no arrests were made in connection with the crash.

A police spokesman told the Post: “A lorry overturned at 2.51pm yesterday. No injuries, no arrests. It’s currently with Highways for road closure.”

Lancashire County Council were approached for further details.

Related topics:M65LeylandLancashire County Council