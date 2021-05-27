Lorry overturns on M6 near Bamber Bridge as diversion put in place

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the M6 northbound at junction 29 (Bamber Bridge Interchange) at around 4pm today (May 27).

The driver was uninjured and an operation has been launched to recover the lorry.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We're in the process of closing part of the roundabout to recover an overturned lorry.

"There will be a small diversion onto the westbound M65 towards BamberBridge A6 to turn and come back again."

No other vehicles are reported to have been involved in the incident.

Severe delays of 37 minutes have been reported in the area.

Highways England posted a picture on social media of the lorry on its side.

Traffic has also reportedly been building on the southbound carriageway "due to onlookers", according to the AA.