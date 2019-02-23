Long tailbacks after M61 smash

Have your say

Drivers were caught up in lengthy hold-ups after a collision on the northbound M61 near Bamber Bridge today.

The incident happened shortly before 11am between junction 9 and the intersection with the M6.

Emergency services reported queues stretching back as far as junction 8 for Chorley.

Damaged vehicles were removed from live lanes onto the hard shoulder and the obstruction was cleared by around 12.45, although traffic was expected to take some time to return to normal.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.