Long delays reported on M6 and M55 after ‘crash blocks motorway’ near Preston
A crash reportedly blocked the M6 near Preston, resulting in long delays in the area.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 31st May 2023, 17:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 18:16 BST
The crash reportedly occurred on the southbound carriageway near junction 31 (Samlesbury) at approximately 4.50pm on Wednesday (May 31).
Long delays were reported on the M6 following the incident, with traffic backing up to Bilsborrow.
Congestion was also backing up to junction 3 (Wesham) on the M55 eastbound.
“Nasty accident M6 southbound just before junction 31,” one person wrote on social media.
“Motorway blocked.”
