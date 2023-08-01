The northbound carriageway was closed between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 9 (Clayton Brook) at around 3.30pm on Tuesday (August 1).

Emergency services attended the scene as traffic officers assessed reported infrastructure damage to a large section of central and nearside barrier.

There were also reports a bridge may have been struck in the four-vehicle crash.

Motorists experienced delays of more than 60 minutes following the closure.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the M61.

“The northbound carriageway is completely closed at junction 8 and traffic is backed up in both directions.

A multi-vehicle crash closed the M61 northbound near Chorley (Credit: Google)

“We would advise motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.”

The motorway remained closed at 8.30pm as police investigated the incident.

Traffic was diverted from junction 8:

- Follow the solid square symbol.

- Exit M61 at J8 and take the 1st exit onto the A674.

- At the next roundabout, take the 3rd exit for the A6 northbound.

- Travel on the A6 until the roundabout with Four Oaks Road.

- Take the 2nd exit on to Four Oaks Road, then at the next roundabout take the 3rd exit on to Tramway Lane.

- At the next roundabout, take the 2nd exit to Clayton Brook Interchange (M61/M65).

- Take the 1st exit and rejoin the M61 northbound.