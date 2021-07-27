Live updates as 'police incident' shuts M6 in both directions near Lancaster

The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions 33 (Hampson Green Interchange) and 34 (Halton Interchange) at around 2.40pm.

Traffic officers and police were called to the scene and traffic was temporarily stopped in both directions.

Highways England confirmed at 3pm all lanes had reopened.

A police incident closed a section of the M6 in both directions this afternoon. (Credit: Highways England)

