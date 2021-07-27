Live updates as 'police incident' shuts M6 in both directions near Lancaster

A police incident closed a section of the M6 in both directions this afternoon (July 27).

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 3:35 pm

The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions 33 (Hampson Green Interchange) and 34 (Halton Interchange) at around 2.40pm.

Traffic officers and police were called to the scene and traffic was temporarily stopped in both directions.

Highways England confirmed at 3pm all lanes had reopened.

A police incident closed a section of the M6 in both directions this afternoon. (Credit: Highways England)

Follow the live blog below for updates:

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 15:24

All lanes reopened

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 15:09

Earlier picture from the scene

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 15:17

Northbound delays remain to junction 32 of the M6 where the M55 joins.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 15:19

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 15:22

Here is how the M6 is looking in Lancaster at the moment:

Highways England