Police have closed a stretch of the M6 after a 'serious incident' on the motorway this afternoon (Tuesday, November 7).

The M6 is closed both ways between J28 (Leyland) and J27 (Standish) while police, ambulance crews and National Highways traffic officers work at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "We have closed the M6 in both directions between Junctions 27 and 28 due to an ongoing police incident.

"There is no risk to the wider public and we will update you further as soon as we can.”