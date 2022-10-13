Leyland Tesco petrol station reopens after 10-week closure
The petrol station at Tesco Extra in Leyland has reopened following a 10-week closure.
By Matthew Calderbank
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The filling station in Towngate had been shut since August 1 whilst maintenance works were carried out on its fuel tanks.
Tesco said the lengthy closure was necessary whilst the forecourt was dug up and underground tanks and pipework replaced.
Most Popular
No changes have been made to the pumps, forecourt or shop.
The petrol station is open 6am to midnight, seven days a week.