News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leyland Tesco petrol station reopens after 10-week closure

The petrol station at Tesco Extra in Leyland has reopened following a 10-week closure.

By Matthew Calderbank
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The filling station in Towngate had been shut since August 1 whilst maintenance works were carried out on its fuel tanks.

Tesco said the lengthy closure was necessary whilst the forecourt was dug up and underground tanks and pipework replaced.

Read More

Read More
Woman seriously injured after late night crash in Leyland
The Tesco Extra petrol station in Leyland has reopened after a 10-week closure for maintenance work

Most Popular

No changes have been made to the pumps, forecourt or shop.

The petrol station is open 6am to midnight, seven days a week.

LeylandTowngate