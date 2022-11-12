Leyland Road reopens after roadworks between Penwortham and Lostock Hall

Leyland Road reopened on Friday (November 11) after being closed both ways from Flag Lane to The Cawsey/Bee Lane roundabout since Monday, October 24.

The end of the roadworks is a relief to motorists travelling between Penwortham and Lostock Hall, who faced a four-mile diversion whilst resurfacing and other works were carried out.

The closure was in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, forcing drivers to take to a diverted route via The Cawsey, Carrwood Road, London Way (A6) and Brownedge Road.

The road was expected to remain closed until Thursday, November 27, but Lancashire County Council’s road crews completed the job ahead of schedule.

What are the roadworks for?

The road was closed for drainage repair works due to flooding issues in the area.