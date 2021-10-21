Lanes closed on M6 after vehicle catches fire

Lane closures have been put in place on the M6 due to a vehicle fire.

By James Graves
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 8:18 pm
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 8:20 pm

National Highways confirmed that two lanes are closed on the northbound section of the motorway at junction 21a, the Croft interchange.

It is due to a vehicle fire on the road linking from the M62 in both directions.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "Traffic Officers are on scene and fire services are en route. Please avoid the area."

A vehicle has caught fire on the M6