Lanes closed on M6 after crash involving car and HGV

Lanes were closed on the M6 following a collision between a HGV and a car, say police.

The accident happened just after 6am on the northbound carriageway just south of junction 34 for Lancaster.

Dramatic pictures from the scene show a silver car on its roof with blue lights flashing in the background.

Police say the two occupants of the car managed to escape and that the accident is being classed as "damage only".

A spokesman for the police said: "Drivers heading this way should allow extra time for their journey."

All lanes re-opened by 8.30am.

Drivers reported tailbacks and delays around the area.