Lane closed on M6 following 'incident' between Preston and Lancaster
Emergency services have been called to an incident on the M6 between Preston and Lancaster.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 11:41 am
Updated
Friday, 27th August 2021, 11:42 am
One lane was closed on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 (Broughton Interchange) and 33 (Hampson Green Interchange) at around 11.20am today (August 27).
Traffic officers and police are at the scene and North West Ambulance Service have been called.
More to follow...
