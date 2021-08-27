Lane closed on M6 following 'incident' between Preston and Lancaster

Emergency services have been called to an incident on the M6 between Preston and Lancaster.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 27th August 2021, 11:41 am
Updated Friday, 27th August 2021, 11:42 am

One lane was closed on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 (Broughton Interchange) and 33 (Hampson Green Interchange) at around 11.20am today (August 27).

Traffic officers and police are at the scene and North West Ambulance Service have been called.

More to follow...

One lane was closed on the M6 northbound between junctions 32 and 33. (Credit: AA)