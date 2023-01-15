The yellow weather warning comes in at 6:00pm today (Sunday, January 15) and is due to end at 10:00am tomorrow (Monday, January 16.)

What is the yellow weather warning for?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office says that “icy surfaces are expected to develop following wintry showers leading to some difficult travelling conditions.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Lancashire

This could lead to injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and there will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which areas are affected?

The weather warning is in place for all of Lancashire, including Preston, Chorley and South Ribble, the Fylde Coast, Lancaster and East Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also in place for much of the North, including North Wales, Northern Ireland and the Scottish Isles.

What should you do in this weather?

Advertisement Hide Ad