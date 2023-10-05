News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire travel: all lanes on the M6 Southbound closed from Junction 32

The M6 Southbound is reportedly closed in both directions from junction 32 near Lancashire this afternoon (Thursday, October 5.)
By Aimee Seddon
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 16:35 BST
A driver on the M6 has been in touch at 3:40pm to say that a closure has been put in place just north of junction 32 meaning no one can travel from the area down towards Preston.

There has been no confirmation of this from National Highways North West however AA Traffic is showing very heavy congestion in the Barnacre area, down towards Bilsborrow.

More to come.

