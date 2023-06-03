News you can trust since 1886
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

Lancashire traffic news: slow traffic on the M55 heading to Blackpool from Preston

Traffic on the M55 heading to Blackpool from Preston is reportedly very slow this Saturday (June 3).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read

Drivers should allow more time for journeys as roadworks appear to be causing delays, according to road users.

One driver, who travelled on the road at around 12:30pm, said: “People seem to be driving cautiously because of the roadworks.”

The AA and National Highways North West are not reporting any incident which may be causing the delays but we will keep an eye on the situation.

People are reportedly driving very slow on the M55 from Preston to Blackpool (Saturday, June 3).People are reportedly driving very slow on the M55 from Preston to Blackpool (Saturday, June 3).
People are reportedly driving very slow on the M55 from Preston to Blackpool (Saturday, June 3).
