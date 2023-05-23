News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies

Lancashire traffic news: large traffic queues on the M6 travelling south towards Preston

Commuters on the M6 say they have been stuck in large traffic queues this morning (Tuesday, May 23) getting into Preston.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 23rd May 2023, 08:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 08:42 BST

One driver sent in a photo of the road before her, as she sat stuck in congestion at Junction 32 travelling southbound into Preston at 8:30am.

Drivers should take care during congested times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There does not appear to be an incident causing the queues, although a lane has been closed 20 miles away between Junction 24 Ashton-in-Makerfield and Junction 23 Haydock due to a broken down vehicle.

Drivers queuing on the m6 getting into Preston at 8:30 am on Tuesday, May 23.Drivers queuing on the m6 getting into Preston at 8:30 am on Tuesday, May 23.
Drivers queuing on the m6 getting into Preston at 8:30 am on Tuesday, May 23.
Most Popular
Read More
Wife of British charity medic Kevin Cornwell detained by Taliban makes appeal to...
Related topics:LancashirePrestonDriversJunction 32