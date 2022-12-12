Lancashire traffic: Long Northbound delays on motorway as vehicle overturns on M6 in Cheshire
Rush hour drivers face 60 minute delays on the M6 in freezing conditions after a van flipped over on the Northbound M6, between junction 18 and 19.
By Lucinda Herbert
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The overturned vehicle was recovered from the scene at around 18:47 (Mon Dec 12) and all lanes were reopened.
It is unclear yet what the cause of collision was but one vehicle was left overturned.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: "Please allow extra time for your journey as residual delays of 60 minutes remain on the approach.”
