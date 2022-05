Shut between 21:00pm and 7:00am, it is one of four planned overnight roadworks closures in the North West tonight.

During the same period, the M60 clockwise between junction 10 to junction 11 will be closed.

Meanwhile between 21:00pm and 06:00am the M66 northbound is shut between junction 4 and junction 3, and the M6 southbound is shut between junction 22 and junction 21a.

