Shut between 21:00pm and 6:00am, it is one of four planned overnight roadworks closures in the North West tonight.

Also between 21:00pm and 6:00am, the M6 northbound between Junction 19 to Junction 20, the M56 westbound between Junction 5 to Junction 8, and the A55 westbound between Junction 38 to Junction 36, will also be closed.