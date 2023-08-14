Note that National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule, however you can see other articles for information on smaller road closures in Preston, Chorley and Fylde/Wyre.

South Ribble= four road closures

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

National Highways road closures across Lancashire over the next two weeks (Monday, August 14- Sunday, August 25.)

• M61 northbound and southbound, jct nine - M6 lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing: from 8pm July 3 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M65 eastbound and westbound, Walton Summit to Walton Summit - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting): from 9pm August 15 to 5am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M61 southbound, junction 9, M65 westbound, junction 2, lane closures and lip road closures due to horticultural works: from 9pm August 19 to 5am August 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes),

• M6 southbound, J30 to J29 lane closure for horticulture works: from 9pm August 21 to 6pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

Chorley = 16 road closures

The latest expected works list shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6 both directions, junction 27 to junction 29 - lane closure for communications: from 9pm June 19 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M61 both directions J6 to J8 - lane closure for communications: from 8pm August 14 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for Horticultural works: from 9pm August 14 to 5am August 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M6 southbound, junction 27 to junction 28 - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting): from 9pm August 16 to 5am August 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M61 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to 8 lane closures due to survey works: from 10pm August 17 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M61 southbound, junction 8 to 6 lane closures due to general maintenance works: from 9pm August 18 to 5am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M61 southbound, junction 9 to 8 lane closure and slip road closures due to horticultural works: from 9pm August 20 to 5am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M6 southbound, J30 to J29 lane closure for horticulture works: from 9pm August 21 to 6pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M61 northbound, junction 6 to junction 8 - carriageway closure for Horticulture: from 9pm August 21 to 5am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M61 northbound, junction 6 to junction 8 - Lane closure for Horticulture: from 9pm August 22 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M6 both directions, junction 26 to junction 27 - lane closure for structure - maintenance: from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M61 southbound, junction 8 to junction 6 - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting): from 9pm August 23 to 5am August 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M61 northbound and southbound, junction 9 to 8 - lane closure for horticulture: from 9pm August 24 to 5am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M61 southbound, junction 8 to junction 6 - carriageway closure for Horticulture: from 9pm August 24 to 5am August 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

Blackpool = one road closure

The latest expected works list shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

• M55 westbound, junction 4, Lane 2/3 closure for Horticulture works: from 8.30pm August 14 to 2.30am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

Wyre = three road closures

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A585 eastbound and westbound, Amounderness Way, traffic signals for SU works (UTD Utilities): from 8am July 7 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, Lane closures for Heating Strengthening on bridge: from 9pm March 10 to 6am September 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M6 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closure for Installation of comms interruptor: from 8pm August 7 to 5am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

Burnley = four road closures

The latest expected works list shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers: from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers: from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M65 eastbound, jct nine - 10 lane closures and slip road closure due to maintenance: from 8pm August 16 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

• M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers: from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

Blackburn with Darwen = four road closures

The latest expected works list shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to 4 lane closures and carriageway closures due to general maintenance works: from 9pm August 12 to 5am August 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

• M65 both directions M65 Jnc one to M65 Jnc eight - carriageway closure for horticulture: from 8pm July 31 to 6am October 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for Horticultural works: from 9pm August 14 to 5am August 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes).