Lancashire Police urge caution after roads blocked by trees
Lancashire Police have issued a warning for people to take care when out on the roads with reports of a number of trees falling down.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 1:37 pm
Updated
Friday, 29th October 2021, 1:38 pm
A spokesperson said: "Due to the adverse weather conditions, we have had a number of reports of trees coming down and roads being blocked in St Michael's; Preston; Eskbank, Skelmersdale and other areas of the country.
"Please take care when out on the roads."
Flood warnings continue with heavy rain and strong winds in place for the North West of England for most of the night.